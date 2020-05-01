Looking ahead to gorgeous weekend weather

TODAY:

A chilly start with clear skies and nearly calm winds. Afternoon highs rebound into the lower 60s. Plenty of sunshine with dry conditions and light winds. Picture perfect for the first day of May!

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover rolls in from the west, but the threat of rain remains to our north. Mainly dry and mild. Overnight lows in the lower 50s.

THIS WEEKEND—

SATURDAY: Stunning from beginning to end! Highs in the mid 70s. Sunny & dry.

SUNDAY: Few AM showers, mainly south. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy.