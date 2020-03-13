Looking after seniors at-risk for coronavirus

Many of the deaths from coronavirus in the US have occurred at a facility that cares for the elderly just outside of Seattle, Washington but what makes seniors more at risk?

16 News Now spoke with the St. Joseph County Health Department to learn more.

The simple answer is obvious, as we age our bodies just can't fight off illnesses as well as a younger person and senior living facilities in this area should be taking precautions to help protect residents.

"The elderly are at risk of very rapid clinical deterioration. So we've seen cases of severe pneumonia and respiratory failure but also multi-system failure. The lungs are the things that are first affected but it ultimately spirals and effects multiple systems and that's been one of the major causes of death," Dr. Mark Fox says. He's the Deputy Health Officer with the St. Joseph County Health Department.

Dr. Fox says the longterm care facilities in the area operate under guidance from the Center's for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS. They are often a major money source for these health care facilities so their recommendations hold a lot of weight.

CMS indicates that when a COVID-19 case is identified in a county, that county and the surrounding counties, should be limiting visitors.

The system CMS has for limiting visitors works on a three tier system.

The top tier is absolutely no visitors. The second tier is what Dr. Fox says amounts to no visitors except in special circumstances, which is the current recommendation from CMS. The bottom tier is few restrictions on visitors.

And why the elderly need to be protected from the novel coronavirus is no mystery. There are many factors that make seniors more vulnerable.

"Probably a variety of things, underlying medical problems, and immune system that doesn't function as well, which is natural with aging but can be worse with certain medical problems. So all those combined lead to greater complications for that population," Dr. Fox says.

For the elderly living on their own or with family, Dr. Fox has the following suggestions.

"One of the most important things, we really encourage elderly people or those with the medical conditions that put you at risk; so heart disease, diabetes, cancer, lung disease... to avoid mass gatherings and really limit their public engagement. We certainly don't want life to stop as we know it, but they ought to limit their exposure to large groups of people because we know that they're at increased risk."