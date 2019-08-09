Look Up! Perseid Meteor Shower this weekend

Moonlight will be the biggest foe to those wanting to catch a glimpse of passing meteors in mid-August.

The summertime Perseid Meteor Shower often comes with warm weather and ideal viewing conditions. This year, a full moon occurs August 15th, which will interrupt viewing of the Swift-Tuttle Comet's debris cloud. The moon's bright glow will washout meteors flying by in the distance.

Here are some viewing tips:

Grab a lawn chair and head out to a remote location where it is free from any light pollution.

Lean back and look into the sky for a while. Experts estimate it takes a full hour for our eyes to adjust to the dark.

Be patient. Since the meteors aren't all coming or going in the same direction, you may have to scan the sky to see multiples.

Michiana's forecast will prevent viewing on Sunday evening and Monday evening due to thicker cloud cover overhead and limited visibility of the sky.