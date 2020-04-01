Longtime South Bend Firefighter named Fire Chief

South Bend Mayor James Mueller named a new man to lead the South Bend Fire Department.

Mayor Mueller announced on Wednesday that he's appointed Carl Buchanon as the new Fire Chief.

Buchnanon is a lifelong resident of South Bend and has been a South Bend Firefighter for more than 33 years. He's also been Battalion Chief for 13 years.

"Carl has earned the respect of our community and City team during his lifetime of public service and will hit the ground running as we face new challenges, such as our response to COVID-19," said Mayor James Mueller. "I’m excited to work with him and build on the significant progress of our fire department over the past several years."

Buchanon says he's thankful to Mayor Mueller for having trust and confidence in his ability to continue to lead, what he considers, one of the finest fire departments in the country.

"It is my highest honor to serve as the Fire Chief of our great city," Buchanon said. "I look forward to continue to contribute to making the City of South Bend a safer community."

Buchanon is a graduate of John Adams High School and was a former track and field coach there and at Clay High School for a combined of nearly 20 years.

He's replacing Steve Cox, who's now Director of Indiana's Department of Homeland Security.