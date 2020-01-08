Longest-serving mayor of Mishawaka to be laid to rest Wednesday

The longest-serving mayor of Mishawaka, Bob Beutter, will be laid to rest Wednesday in a private service.

Former Mayor Bob Beutter passed away at the age of 84.

He was elected in 1984 and stayed in office for 20 years. Beutter is credited for improving neighborhoods and parks, while also creating businesses along grape road and main street.

Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags in St. Joseph County to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday in Beutter's honor.

