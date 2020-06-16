BMV reopens with long lines, new practices in place

Today was the first day the BMV was open for walk-in business in Indiana.

Wait times at some branches were more than an hour long

This is the first time they've been open since March and they're on track for a record number of transactions in one day.

Officials want to remind you ---- to practice physical distancing inside the BMV and to wear a mask.

Also make sure to follow signs ----as the traffic flow at some branches has changed.

If you plan on making a trip, here's what else you need to know:

BMV appointments will continue but will be at a reduced rate.

Branches are also returning to their regular hours Tuesday through Saturday.

A limited numbers of customers will be let inside the branch and you'll be asked to wait outside if capacity is reached.

Only one customer is allowed per transaction.

