Logansport Tyson plant to reopen this week

The Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport is scheduled to reopen this week.

According to a news release from Tyson, the plant will reopen to limited production.

The Cass County facility was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the county, after hundreds of employees tested positive. The plant shut down April 25.

During the shutdown, the Cass County Health Department worked to test employees.

“We’ve taken additional precautions to reassure team members that they are returning to a safe work environment and have made additional changes to continue supporting them during this global health crisis,” said Todd Neff, senior vice president pork.

Tyson said the facility has added work station barriers and more hand sanitizer dispensers around the facility.

