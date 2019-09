First responders can get a free American Roadhouse Meal at Logan's Roadhouse from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

You're asked to dine in uniform or present your badge as proof of service.

The deal is good for dine-in only, and no coupon is required.

You can find more information and check out the menu at logansroadhouse.com/lp/9-11-first-responders