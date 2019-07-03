Logan family lawyer speaks out, calls FOP narrative 'pure propaganda'

The lawyer representing the estate of Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer last month, is speaking out about recent developments related to the shooting, including fundraising and comments made by the South Bend Fraternal Order of Police.

"It is pure propaganda to get a narrative out in the news in an attempt to justify an officer's actions for using deadly force when it was not warranted," attorney Brian Coffman says of the FOP's recent public statements in a written response to questions from NewsCenter 16's Joshua Short.

Sgt. Ryan O'Neill shot and killed 54-year-old Eric Logan in the early morning hours of June 16 after police received calls of a man rummaging through cars in the Central High Apartments parking lot. Police claim Logan approached O'Neill with an 8-inch hunting knife and refused to comply with O'Neill's commands.

O'Neill's body camera was not activated during the incident.

In the written response, Coffman goes on to say crowdfunding campaigns set up by the FOP to defend O'Neill are "just a tactic to draw sympathy and justify this officer's actions." He says that, under Indiana law, O'Neill will be defended by the city in the lawsuit and will not face personal legal fees.

Coffman defended the decision to file suit before it is determined whether criminal charges are warranted, saying, "It would be inappropriate to wait idly by to have charges filed against a police officer since local authorities rarely, if ever, file charges for the officer's misconduct."

He says the family is happy that an independent agency is investigating the incident, as it was announced Wednesday that a special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate.

Finally, Coffman said South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's comments about O'Neill's camera not being activated "cause some grave concern as to what actually happened in the early morning hours on Father's Day." He neither specified which comments from the mayor led them to those concerns nor elaborated on what those specific concerns are.

The full questions and answers have been reproduced below



Short: What is your response to the FOP's recent comments defending officer O'Neill?

Coffman: I believe the FOP's comments are irresponsible given that a special prosecutor was just appointed today by a local judge. We are not surprised by the FOP's comments because they have always supported their officers regardless of the incident or what the facts are. It is pure propaganda to get a narrative out in the news in an attempt to justify an officer's actions for using deadly force when it was not warranted. Also, it is patently false that Defendant O'Neill will need money to defend his case. Indiana Statue IC 34-13-4-1 clearly lays out that O'Neill will be defended by the City of South Bend in the pending lawsuit at no charge. Any GoFundMe account set up by the FOP is just a tactic to draw sympathy and justify this officer's actions.

Short: What is your opinion on the appointment of a special prosecutor? Would you have preferred a DOJ investigation?

Coffman: We are happy that an independent agency will be investigating this incident. Neutrality and complete transparency regarding the results of the investigation is what everyone wants. Given the current federal administration's view of police shootings, we believe the DOJ could have investigated the shooting but it's hard to say for sure if it would want to, given the current political climate.

Short: Some are questioning your decision to file a lawsuit, prior to any charges being filed against the officer. What's your response?

Coffman: Looking at all the shooting cases that have happened in the past 5 years, locally and nationally, (Laquan McDonald, Cedrick Chatman, Eric Gardner, etc. the cases go on and on all over the country) it would be inappropriate to wait idly by to have charges filed against a police officer since local authorities rarely, if ever, file charges for the officer's misconduct.

Short: Do you have any opinion regarding the mayor's involvement and comments on this investigation?

Coffman: We believe the Mayor's comments that the body camera of Defendant O'Neill not being activated during the shooting cause some grave concern as to what actually happened in the early morning hours on Father's Day. We hope the Mayor takes responsibility for the actions of this police officer and for the culture that he has allowed to go on with the City of South Bend police force of not following the rule of law and adequately training and disciplining officers.



