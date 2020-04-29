Logan Center asking for relief as it serves clients during pandemic

Indiana’s governor is being asked to do everything in his power to help keep disability service providers operating.

The request came in a letter signed by Indiana State Senator David Niezgodski, (D) South Bend, and Indiana State Senator Mark Stoops, (D) Bloomington.

Logan Center in South Bend has served those with intellectual and developmental disabilities for some 70 years, and while officials are sure that tradition will continue, they’re not sure how.

First of all, the timing of the coronavirus crisis was a punch in the ‘Nose-On’ cancelling Logan Center’s premier fundraising event in March.

Reaction to the virus also changed the landscape for an organization that does some of its best work at six feet or less.

“All of our work is six feet or less," said Logan President and CEO Matt Harrington. "We’ve very much been about interaction and engagement especially at the community level for our clients all throughout Logan’s 70 year history and to not have that level of engagement is really different.”

Today Logan is serving about 25% of the 1,200 clients it had pre-pandemic.

Programs that took place in large congregated settings have been suspended, leaving some tele-health sessions and in person supervision of 121 clients in group homes.

Autism Centers that typically serve 200 clients have just seven currently enrolled and while Logan Industries typically provides employment and pre-employment training to 150 clients, it now has none.

Harrington says some 200 workers have been laid off, although Logan continues to pay their health insurance premiums.

“Logan’s in a very precarious position because we have more than 500 employees so we don’t qualify for much of the federal relief legislation that’s available," Harrington said. "We’re asking our donors, our legislators to help and we’re not bashful about that. We think our service is valuable, our community needs us, our community relies on us. We need to make sure Logan gets through this."

Logan has set up a fund for charitable donations and recently received a $50,000 grant from St. Joseph County United Way which Harrington says will be used in part to buy personal protective equipment.

