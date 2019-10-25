Locked Up in Mishawaka creates team building, family fun

How you like would to be trapped inside a room, and your only way of escape is through figuring out riddles?

That's what Locked Up in Mishawaka is all about. It opened up three years ago and now has seven locations.

There are six escape room experiences with all different themes, like escaping Alcatraz and defusing a bomb.

You have an hour to solve all of the riddles and puzzles inside the room in order to get out.

General manager Todd Sharpe says it's a great place for team building.

"It doesn't matter whether you're young or older to work together and try to figure out how to communicate and work together as teams,” said Sharpe.

For more information on Locked Up, click here .

