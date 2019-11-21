Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Boston College at Notre Dame

In this week's Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we're asking: Do you consider Boston College a rival of Notre Dame?

- Yes

- No

Visit wndu.com/polls to vote, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

Countdown to Kickoff will air live from Notre Dame Stadium on WNDU from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, right before Boston College and Notre Dame take the field.

Watch the game on WNDU beginning at 2:30 p.m.





Why do you think Notre Dame's 273 game home sellout streak has ended?

Cold weather: 17%

Strength of home schedule: 17%

Tickets too pricey: 52%

Nice TVs/comfortable living rooms: 14%

If Notre Dame finishes 10-2 will you consider this season a success?

Yes: 58%

No. 42%

Who is Notre Dame’s biggest rival?

USC: 47%

Michigan 53%

Should Notre Dame continue to play Mid-American Conference (MAC) teams?

Yes: 36%

No: 64%

What is the toughest game left on Notre Dame’s regular season schedule?

Virginia: 15%

USC: 30%

Michigan: 37%

Stanford: 18%

How many games will Notre Dame win during the regular season?

12: 15%

11: 15%

10: 29%

8-9: 23%

7 or fewer: 18%

Will Notre Dame return to the College Football Playoff this season?

Yes: 49%

No: 51%

