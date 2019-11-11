Locals deal with 1st Michiana snow event of the season

Monday's snow event seemed to send mixed messages.

Enough snow fell to cover the grass at McCoy Pond Park, making it harder for the ducks there to find a decent meal.

Yet not enough snow fell to cancel classes or even disrupt construction work going on at Sylvester Stadium in Berrien Springs.

Perhaps all the snow did fall early enough in the season to signal the start of what promises to be a long winter.

“I’d say we got a good amount. This is a good first snow of the year, I’d say,” Erik Ulrich said while passing through Berrien Springs. “I think we’re in for a rather heavy winter, I’m not going to lie. We’re going to get a lot of snow this year.”

“I like the snow, I think it’s pretty, I just hate driving in it,” added Anna Riggenbach, of Berrien Springs, as she cleaned off her car to head for work.

The main roads were basically wet with occasional slush outside the tire lanes. Several snowplows were seen working the road shoulders.

Monday's round of snow didn’t seem to have much staying power or profit-making potential for the professionals.

“I woke up about 4 a.m. and kind of looked outside. Nothing was going on yet,” said Ray Davis with Shearscape Snow Removal.

Davis says he has about 30 regular clients, yet only five needed his services on Monday morning. He expected things to pick up later in the day.

“It’s really wet, so you want that to come off the ground later tonight once the heavier lake-effect comes on and it starts getting real dangerous underneath,” he said.

