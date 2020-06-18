Locals react to today's Supreme Court DACA decision

It's been more than two and a half years since the Trump administration moved to end DACA, effectively stopping all new applications.

Now with today's decision, the application process is expected to resume.

In South Bend, La Casa De Amistad estimates that they have helped 500 DACA recipients and that in our area there could be up to 3,000 Dreamers.

Moving forward, the center says it's time for long term immigration plans.

"One of the things that we want to remind everybody is that DACA was always designed to be a temporary solution to a long term problem," executive director Sam Centellas said. "The temporary solution has stayed a lot longer than any of us ever expected. The decision today just extends that temporary status longer which is helpful. But really, we do need a permanent long term solution. We need a solution that addresses all immigrant challenges in this country."

Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins released the following statement:

"The Supreme Court ruled on technical grounds what we applaud on moral ones. It invalidated the heartless cancellation of the DACA program, which needlessly put at risk thousands who entered the U.S. as minors and who knew America as their only home. We are proud that many have become students and alumni of Notre Dame, and we support them in their struggles to stay in and contribute to the United States."

In Indiana, experts estimate that there's roughly 11,000 DACA recipients with many more eligible for DACA applications now.

One Notre Dame professor says the decision is a relief to many people.

"I don't think we can underestimate the level of anxiety and strive that that caused on our community members that have DACA and also among the people who love them, who work with them, their employeers who never knew if a couple of years down the road if they were going to be able to keep these employees with whom they've invested, trained and really relied on," Lisa Koop from the National Immigrant Justice Center said. "I think that this decision reflects the needs of our community."

La Casa de Amistad says they will be holding a celebration next week to support documented and undocumented immigrants.

