Locals made about 200 care packages for troops overseas

People gathered in a barn to make care packages for troops overseas Saturday.

“Receiving stuff from home is important. A lot of troops go overseas and they don’t have family to send them things, or they get very little,” said veteran Timothy Miller.

Miller served in the Air Force for six years, and said he knows this firsthand.

“It’s interesting for me to be here and see this part of it,” Miller said.

Veterans, current service members and moms with kids in active service, put together around 200 care packages.

"Afghanistan, Iraq, out on ships, Japan. Wherever they are stationed at,” said organizer Sandra Boldt.

The boxes have everything you can think of: energy shots, ranch dressing, Mac and cheese, pop-tarts and hygiene products.

It was organized by Saint Joseph Valley Blue Star Mothers Chapter 6.

“It’s important for me. My son’s a veteran. I know getting that little piece of home means a lot, and time and time again we hear people say that they can’t believe that someone who doesn’t even know them cares enough to do something like this,” said Boldt.

They said they have been doing this for 10 years, and said it keeps getting bigger and bigger every year, thanks to the community’s generosity.

“It moves you a lot as a veteran just to see how much the community comes out,” Miller said.

“We get letters. We get emails; comments on Facebook. We get pictures of them with the packages, so it’s really rewarding,” Boldt said.

Boxes will be shipped in a matter of days and will take six to eight weeks to get to troops.

Did you know that postage alone can cost about $14,000 for this project?

If you would like to donate, you can reach out to Sandra Boldt at 574-315-5484.

