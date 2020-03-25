Locals helping to create masks for health care providers

The coronavirus outbreak as brought about a surge in demand for face masks for health care providers to protect them and their patients.

Thanks to a local group in Elkhart County, people can now help make those masks from the comfort of their home.

The group is called the Extension Homemakers Volunteer Community Support.

As they do year round, the group's goal is to help the community in any way they can.

"I have been helping, along with all my friends that are sewers, year round to help our community out with the homelessness, or with the school supplies, or different things with different agencies. This is just one more way we can help. It's the supplies we already had on hand and it is desperately needed," Peterson said Wednesday.

With medical professionals lacking supply for face masks, chairperson Kris Peterson is helping put together face mask kits that people can pick up at her door step located at 22414 Glenwood in Goshen.

Inside each kit are pre-cut ribbon, thread, wire, ribbon, and a set of instruction how to make each mask.

The process is simple: walk up to the front porch, grab a set of instructions, a mask kit, go home, sew the masks, and return it the collection bin located on Peterson's front porch.

Masks, once finished, can also be returned to the Elkhart Police Department or the Elkhart County Fairgrounds for distribution.