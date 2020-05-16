Local woman makes something special for healthcare workers

Many people across Michiana are finding ways to thank healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic.

Stacey Vantornhout, of Elkhart, made a poster for medical personnel at Elkhart General Hospital.

She delivered it to them Saturday afternoon.

The poster has a 3D flower, a card and around 100 signatures and messages on it.

Some of the messages say, "God Bless" and "We're thinking of you."

"But I think something like this will really pop out and it will stick out to where they can't do nothing but look at it. They are going to be like oh my gosh it's so neat and so colorful," Vantornhout said.

Thank you to all of our healthcare workers going above and beyond.