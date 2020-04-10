Local tenant doesn't feel protected despite ban on evictions

Tenant evictions are prohibited for the duration of the current pandemic under an executive order issued by Indiana’s Governor.

Still, one South Bend renter doesn’t feel protected.

“And I’m just pleading to the owner of the building to kind of like have compassion and cut the gas back on so that way me and my roommate can eat, wash, clean,” said Lorraine Bailey.

A preliminary eviction order was granted against Bailey on March 9th but it was stayed 11 days later in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Bailey says she fell behind in rent when her fiancé passed away.

While no further action has been taken in the courts to force Bailey to leave, Lorraine believes action taken two days ago in the basement is making it hard to stay.

“Would you please stop doing this stuff. It’s a pandemic out here. I’m 65 years old and I have respiratory problems and I’m like I got to reach out to somebody,” Bailey said from the front porch of her apartment building on Forest Avenue.

Lorraine says she can’t prove a man with tools who was in the basement two days ago shut off the gas, but she says that’s when the heat and hot water stopped working.she says the man put a lock on the basement door.

“You know the mayor’s office did confirm that NIPSCO did not turn off the gas to this person’s property or to this person’s apartment so it’s kind of shocking,” said South Bend Common Council President Tim Scott. “In this type of crisis the most important thing is people’s health and safety and when you don’t have hot water to wash your hands when you don’t have heat that’s not good"

City officials are trying to help resolve the situation while Lorraine has been advised to file a complaint with Indiana’s attorney general.

16 News Now contacted the attorney for the building owner, Walking With Jesus Ministries.

Frank Agostino said that a judge on March 9 awarded preliminary possession of the property to the plaintiff. However, an order stopping all eviction proceedings followed on March 20.

Agostino said he has taken no further action on the matter and wasn’t aware in any change in the status of utilities.