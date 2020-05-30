Local t-shirt sale raises $10,000 for United Way of St. Joseph County

The United Way of St. Joseph County got a large donation thanks to a local fundraiser.

Four Notre Dame freshman created a design on a white t-shirt that reads "Catholics vs. Corona" across the front.

It's a reference to the "Catholics vs. Convicts" t-shirts Notre Dame students sold before the Irish football team played the Miami Hurricanes in 1988.

After selling the shirts for a month, they were able to raise $7,500.

An additional $2,500 was donated by 1981 Notre Dame grad John Ebert.

On top of the $10,000 check presented to the United Way on Saturday, Eli Lilly will be providing a matching donation of another $10,000 for those in need and serving on the front lines of the pandemic.

The shirts are still available for purchase at CatholicsvsCorona.com with all of the proceeds going to the United Way.