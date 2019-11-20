Local students attend SB Symphony Orchestra concerts this week

A special series of concerts is being held this week at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra in partnership with Carnegie Hall is hosting the concerts.

The orchestra is welcoming more than 5,000 students and teachers to the Morris to participate in the third installment of Carnegie Hall's Link Up program.

This year's program is called "Orchestra Rocks." Students get to do things like participate in the orchestra, and compose a piece of music.

"Many of our musicians remember what it's like to hear their first orchestra experience, and it may have inspired them to continue playing," said Christina Gibson, the director of education for the South Bend Symphony Orchestra. "And we want to inspire these kids to not only enjoy music maybe as a listener but to think down the road, 'Yeah, I want to play an instrument. That sounds like a lot of fun.'"

The concerts continue Thursday afternoon.

