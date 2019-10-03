Local spraying to combat EEE concludes in several counties, continues in others

Local spraying efforts to combat the spread of Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, are still underway.

Elkhart County sprayed for mosquitoes Wednesday night, and according to county Commissioner Mike Yoder, there were no issues and they will not be respraying.

However, Noble County health officer Dr. Terry Galf tells 16 News Now that LaGrange and Noble counties will be resprayed Thursday night due to technical difficulties.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday night that spraying has concluded for Cass, Berrien and St. Joseph counties.

Spraying is scheduled to continue Thursday night in Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Jackson, Kent, Montcalm and Newaygo counties.

For Michigan's county-level spraying maps, click here.

