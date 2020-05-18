Local restaurants adjusting to new normal

It's been a week since restaurants in Indiana were allowed to reopen their dining rooms.

16 Morning News Now checked in with Market Fresh Gourmet to see how the week has been.

The company owns Evil Czech Brewery, Corndance Tavern, Butcher & Bourbon, Carnegie Library and Jesús Latin Grill & Tequila Bar.

The responses from guests have been mixed since reopening, according to corporate Chef Drew Sachau.

Some people have been upset about having to wear a face mask inside, but for the most part, customers are just happy to be eating at a restaurant again.

Since the restaurants reopened last Monday, Market Fresh saw more guests than anticipated.

"Our immediate feedback from the rest of the week has shown that we were about right in our projections, maybe about 10 percent more," Sachau said. "And we completely understand if people don't feel safe. We encourage you to stay home, still support local even if it's not our business."

Market Fresh restaurants still offer carryout, but delivery is suspended.

