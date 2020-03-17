Local restaurant takes a financial hit, but is thinking outside the box

If you want a good St. Patrick's Day meal, The Skillet in South Bend is offering curbside carry out until 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Like many restaurants, The Skillet took a big hit with the coronavirus outbreak.

Since 95 percent of their business is based on catering, the owner said he will lose about $45,000 in profit over the next two weeks.

To stay open, and to avoid laying off employees, they had to think outside the box.

This is the first time they are offering curbside carry out, and are expected to make 50 percent of what they usually make on St. Patrick's Day.

"Everybody is trying to figure out how they can make things and adapt for their own business, and on ours it's one where this is our sixth busiest day, so we are adapting for what's going on now," said owner David Vite.

Again, if you are looking for a good meal, they are ready to serve you until 8 p.m.