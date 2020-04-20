Local restaurant owner gives away 20,000 face masks

There was a Black Friday feeling out at University Park Mall this morning

That’s where people in vehicles started lining up early for a special offer.

“They were lined up this morning about 5:30 a.m. to come into this event so shows you how important you know our public feels it is,” said Lt. Tim Williams with the Mishawaka PD.

The event involved a local restaurant owner giving away 20,000 face masks to the general public. “Now it’s so difficult to get a mask right now that’s why I’m doing this. Yes, just hopefully maybe they can get a mask from the regular store pretty soon,” said Jackie Loin with Big Panda Buffet.

Loin doesn’t use the masks at his restaurant business but through business contacts he knows how to obtain them. “But I know where I can order from, from New York or from China so I just know where I get it from, that’s why I need to do it.”

By 10:00 a.m. the line of vehicles stretched from the north side of the mall parking lot to the intersection of Douglas and SR 23, and it took about an hour to get from one end to the other. “It’s unbelievable and of course it shows you the times we are in now,” said Lt. Williams.

“3,000 I already donate to the South Bend Clinic so we have around 20,000 for today,” Loin said.

“Well I got a mask just because I could get them,” said recipient Dick Selle of South Bend. I do have a couple masks but I don’t know how long this thing’s gonna go. The more masks I have the happier am.”

“We don’t have masks and now we have them,” said Dan Rogers after receiving his mask. “It’s a wonderful thing, it’s a wonderful thing that’s being done today. Great for public morale.”

Sylvia Krol of South Bend spent about 45 minutes in line to become a first time mask owner. “And I will be wearing it,” she exclaimed.

The giveaway actually started and stopped last Tuesday at the Big Panda restaurant off McKinley where it quickly caused traffic problems and was halted by police.