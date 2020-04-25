Local restaurant donates 5,000+ masks to the community

New China Buffet in South Bend is not serving any food, but they are serving up free, non-medical grade masks for people driving by.

Saturday marked the second time the business has helped supply community members with masks. Drivers simply had to do pull up to the curb and and grab their masks, making it easy to maintain physical distancing.

"We know it's not easy. A lot of times people can't get out, and everyone is supposed to stay home and all that. So we want to make sure it's available for everyone who can't get [a mask]. It's not easy right now," said Jesse Cruz, a New China employee.

Cruz and his co-workers distributed more than 5,000 masks during their giveaway.

