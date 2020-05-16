Local production company makes documentary on potential Catholic saint

A Native American and holy man to his own tribe is now the feature of a new documentary that looks at the possibility of his becoming a saint in the Catholic Church. South Bend-based New Group Media furnished Walking the Good Red Road: Nicholas Black Elk’s Journey to Sainthood . The hour-long feature on the legacy of a Lakota Sioux medicine man who lived in southwestern South Dakota is set to air nationwide after getting picked up by Disney for distribution.

“I think for a lot of people, a lot of cultures that are marginalized, that don't see themselves on TV – don't see themselves cast as saints in churches, or as celebrities. It would mean a great deal to the Lakota communities, especially Lakota Catholics, to see the Catholic Church recognize Nicholas as a holy man,” said Sr. Judith Zielinski, OSF, the documentary’s writer and producer.

Black Elk converted to Catholicism after being inspired by Jesuit priests living on his Pine Ridge Reservation. For decades, he was a catechist, teaching the faith to Lakota people while still embracing his culture: Black Elk was known to pray with his pipe in the Lakota tradition.

In 2017, the Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota presented Black Elk’s case to the Vatican for potential canonization. Since then, he has been named a Servant of God, the first step in the sainthood investigation process.

A theologian approached Zielinski about NGM possibly producing a short piece on Black Elk. Zielinski immediately recognized it needed to be a documentary, and so commenced an 18-month production and post-production journey of filming across South Dakota and West Virginia, interviewing Black Elk’s family members and other Lakota Catholics in addition to theologians.

“Well, from a director's point of view, it's great to breathe life into something that's 150 years old. From the moment we went on the surveys and looked at the locations where he lived the places where he slept, the houses the ministry that he made throughout the Pine Ridge Reservation, we looked at each location and thought, 'How could we bring this location to life?'” remarked Christopher Salvador, the director of Walking the Good Red Road .

The endeavor also required dramatizations from nearly 30 actors, including Charlie Sweeney-Ortiz, a South Bend musician, who played the Spirit that Black Elk saw in a vision.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” noted Sweeney-Ortiz. “I think that he is somebody [who] will be historically looked at in the right way, you know. He’ll be on the right side of history, if you will.”

The costumes worn by the actors came from the Casaday Costume Company in South Bend. A couple scenes were shot in the city. Local voice-over artist Jim Greulich narrated the documentary while Hair Crafters salon in South Bend styled wigs actors wore in a few of the dramatizations.

“This is the real thing,” said Ronald L. DeWinter, owner and creative director at Hair Crafters. “To feature somebody like this, you know, let everybody see that history of our country, is so important.”

The Lakota Sioux suffered immensely, from the latter part of the 1800s and throughout the twentieth century. Following the Indian war against the U.S. military, settlers began inhabiting tribal land and killing buffaloes to starve the Native Americans of their food source. The federal government also forced Europeanization of the Lakota on the Pine Ridge Reservation, a mandate enforced by Jesuit missionaries and religious sisters. In the 1990s, the Jesuit superior general came to the reservation and apologized for cooperating with what some have regarded as cultural genocide.

“After all this suffering his people experienced, Nicholas – like many others – could have turned to hatred. He could have been angry, spent the rest of his life living in a climate, a culture, of hatred,” explained Zielinki. “Instead, he was able, in his own spiritual journey, to see that the God he had met as a child, the great spirit, was the same God who was the father of Jesus Christ and the savior of the entire world, that somehow these enemies, these white men, were not really his enemy, but his brother and sister.”

Zielinski said Black Elk is a role model for a time of great polarity in the United States.

“Our climate today is, ‘If you don’t agree with me 100 percent, I can’t even talk to you,’” she described. “Nicholas speaks to me very powerfully as a symbol of someone who is able to transcend differences and to see his neighbor as a child of God.”

Walking the Good Red Road’s post-production editor Larry Bilinski felt responsibility, like always, to do justice for Nicholas Black Elk’s story.

“If whatever we're doing here, you know, maybe this program falls, finds its way in front of the Pope. The Pope watches this and goes, ‘You know, move it along [the sainthood process] or something like that. So you know, maybe, some way, this program will contribute,” said Bilinski.

Miracles or medical cures need to be attributed to Nicholas Black Elk for him to progress on the path to sainthood. It is unknown right now if any have occurred through his intercession.

Walking the Good Red Road: Nicholas Black Elk’s Journey to Sainthood will air on ABC affiliate stations nationwide, starting this weekend and throughout the month of May. This marks the fourth time New Group Media has produced a documentary for national television distribution.