Local police officer donates kidney to complete stranger

A local police officer is donating a kidney to a complete stranger in Miami.

Officer Thomas Shepherd works for the St. Joseph Police Department in Michigan. He has spent his life serving others, and although he is humble, he deserves a little recognition.

"I get an intrinsic feeling of doing good, and I'm a firm believer of putting good things out into the world and giving everything that you have to give," Shepherd said.

A couple months ago, Dr. Mark Roto, a 50-year-old writer for Sports Illustrated, posted a video on Twitter about needing a kidney. He has a hereditary kidney disease and needs a transplant within a year.

Shepherd sent Roto a message saying maybe he could help.

"I just empathized well with him. His first name is Mark; that's the first name of my father, and he's generally around the same age. It was just kind of one of those things where he said in the video he wanted to have the ability to remain active with his children," Shepherd said.

From there, the two built a relationship, exchanged phone calls, met in Miami and just last month discovered they were in fact a match.

"You feel like thrust into a like very intimate connection, right? There's all a sudden this commonality that you guys share," Shepherd said.

The surgery and transplant will be some time in April.

