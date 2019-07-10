Local poker player wins $83K from Bad Beat jackpot

A "bad beat" at a Four Winds South Bend poker table ended up being a big payday for eight players.

The Bad Beat jackpot of $166,026.20 was split between the players, with a Benton Harbor resident taking home 50% of the payout, which amounted to $83,013.10.

The Bad Beat jackpot is paid when a four of a kind gets beaten by a higher four of a kind.

The losing hand gets the largest share of the jackpot, and the winning hand gets the next largest.

The progressive jackpot was reset to just under $100,000.

