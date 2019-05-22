Local play pairs hearing and deaf actors together

Opening night of the 574 Theatre Company's production of "Into the Woods" is just a few weeks away, and anticipation is building.

This year's performance is unlike anything the company has ever done before.

"You don't see people doing this, so it's been really amazing," said Christie Maurer, director of American Sign Language for the production.

Maurer teamed up with Artistic Director Alex Price to create a production that incorporated deaf actors.

"Theater should be for everybody," Price said. "To be able to experience a different culture is really fun. A lot of our voicing actors have never met someone who is deaf."

Hearing and deaf actors are paired up, delivering lines to audiences together. Actress Candus Griffen and her translator told me about the biggest challenges that come with learning lines.

"Really, this has been a huge challenge for me, working with deaf actors," Griffen said. "Plus, working with the timing of the music, I can't hear it. I even have a rap. But at the same time, having that voice shadow as well, making sure we're always in sync. It's been an amazing experience, a wonderful opportunity."

For a behind-the-scenes look at the production, watch the video above. To buy tickets or learn more about the production, click here.

