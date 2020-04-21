Local plant nurseries, garden centers & pet salons reopen

The sound of a bell. It's the same sound that Granger Florist General Manager Tyla Leas has not heard in awhile since having to close the doors last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Granger Florist & Gordon's Grooming Pet Boutique reopen Tuesday.

"I don't think anyone could have seen a disease take over the world like this," Leas told 16 News Now.

But on Monday, Governor Holcomb issued a revised stay-at-home order granting nurseries and garden centers like Granger Florist to reopen.

"Your slowing the spread. Your flattening the curve, we see this around most of the state of Indiana," Holcomb directed to residents during a virtual press conference Monday.

Leas says the latest order has given her hope that she can turn her business around.

"We're ready to be back at work and we took the time off to come up with a plan," Leas says.

However, nurseries and gardening centers weren't the only places allowed to reopen, pet salons like Gordon's Grooming in Granger could too.

"I'm glad that we are finally able to open up and the state recognized it as an important service that people need and that we are doing what we possibly can to keep a safe environment for everybody involved," Gordon's Grooming owner Lara Latshaw says.

Gordon's Grooming will allow people inside their facilities to drop off their pets for grooming services. The latest state restrictions does allow pet grooming at a pet salon, store or mobile unit.

As for Granger Florist, the plan is to keep the storefront shut down to in-person customers and, instead, remain open strictly for delivery orders only.

The state is also requiring nurseries and garden centers to keep customer volumes low in each facility, limit business hours, maintain physical distancing and sanitation, and offer separate operating hours for elderly or other vulnerable patients.

"We've, again, talked with our employees. They are okay with reopening and making those contactless deliveries because they know that we thought about it and effort into keeping it safe," Leas says.

Granger Florist will be open from 10 am - 2 pm Monday-Friday. Anyone who would like to order is asked to call their offices during business hours. According to Leas, the storefront will remain closed for the foreseeable future.