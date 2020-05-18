Local pastor selling COVID-19 t-shirts to help essential workers

Even though the doors to the church may be closed, Pastor James Ward, lead pastor at Epworth United Methodist Church in South Bend, is still finding ways to help essential workers by preaching about social distancing without having to say a single word.

A chef, a husband to a healthcare worker, and a local pastor, Ward has felt the affects of the coronavirus on nearly all side. That being said, he wants to give back to essential workers, like he and his wife, while also spreading safety during this pandemic.

"I was in prayer one night and came up with a vision to do a t-shirt on social distancing because people are not taking it serious enough," Ward says.

On the shirt are the letters 'PJW', which stands for Pastor James Ward. Below it are the words 'COVID-19' and right below that are 3 sets of feet imprints separating each foot with the '6 ft.' in between.

"I wanted something you don't have to say; they can look at your shirt and see they need to stay back. And out of that vision, I am going to be able to donate some of the proceeds to essential workers," Ward says.

Each shirt is $15 dollars. The proceeds from the t-shirts will be used to help essential workers especially for those fighting on the frontlines.

"I will be buying $25 gas cards and giving it out to 100 nurses in the healthcare field because my wife actually works in healthcare and she gets up faithfully every morning to do it," Ward says.

And while there is faith on the frontlines as the fight against the coronavirus continues, Ward hopes his t-shirts will help people take the virus as seriously as he does.

"This thing is serious. I truly believe there is going to be a second wave of it and it's going to be more deadly than the first one. I understand we have to work, I understand we have to take care of our families, but you also just have to take of yourself. So please try to just keep your distance," Ward says.

To buy a t-shirt (offered in two colors: black or white), you can contact Pastor James Ward directly via cell at (470) 332-0002.