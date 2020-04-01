Local organizations donate 1,000 meals a week to seniors

The Food Bank of Northern Indiana is teaming up with other local organizations to provide meals to seniors in our community.

“We have volunteers who are helping REAL Services in their partnership with us to make food boxes for seniors,” said Marijo Martinec, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. “We're donating 1,000 meals a week which is a lot of work. We’re very grateful for the help and support of the Community Foundation to make this effort.”

Many seniors are stuck inside during the quarentine during health conerns.

“This is a vulnerable population,” Martinec said. “Those are people who have been told to stay home. REAL Services went to the Community Foundation to help 1,000 seniors a week in St. Joe County.”

“These are individuals who aren't able to get out,” said Adam Combs, from REAL Services. “They're stuck inside but they can have the food come straight to their door. It's amazing. It makes you feel good about what you're doing.”

Another inspiring way the community continues to come together during the coronavirus pandemic.

