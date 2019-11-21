Organization honors Buchanan residents, improves streets with tree planting

A local organization is helping bring beauty to Buchanan, honoring its residents and improving city streets by planting more trees.

Buchanan Tree Friends invited community out to the Buchanan Common for a tree planting Thursday. There, 10 trees were planted in memory of residents and as gifts from several community members, including the Buchanan Preservation Society.

Buchanan Tree Friends President Richard Martin says his mission is to bring more shade and environmental health benefits to the city by planting as many trees as he can.

"We're just trying to help make Buchanan a more beautiful place, trying to create oxygen for people, suck up some of the CO2 … that's what trees do," Martin said.

If you want to see more trees in Buchanan or even donate a tree, all you have to do is contact Buchanan Tree Friends by phone at 269-876-9578 or by emailing buchanantreefriends@gmail.com.

