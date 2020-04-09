Local not-for-profit donates over a thousand boxes of food, cleaning supplies

Volunteers in Elkhart fed families in need Thursday.

Lifeline, a faith-based organization that serves youth in our area, handed out over a thousand boxes of food, cleaning supplies and toiletries.

"And each box has over 100 servings, and so there is over 100,000 thousand servings of food that are being distributed tonight," said Executive Director of Lifeline Darrell Peterson.

It took volunteers four days to put the boxes together.

“As we were preparing some of the food boxes yesterday, one of our volunteers got emotional and said ‘I’ve never been hungry and for me to be able to fill these boxes, for these people in need, just gives me a great deal of satisfaction,'" Peterson said.

The organization reached out to social workers at Elkhart Community Schools to find families who might be in need.

Volunteers then distributed the boxes at five elementary schools.

"Monger school, Hawthrone, Roosevelt, Beardsley and Mary Beck," Peterson said.

This is the second time the organization has done something like this during the pandemic.

Last week, they gave away 300 boxes of meals.

Since then, Lifeline raised an additional $15,000 to do it all over again.

"So we knew that there was a great need out there with stimulus checks not being in yet; unemployment checks not being available, and we've had a lot of people reach out to us," Peterson said.

