Local nonprofits ask for support on GivingTuesday

Nonprofits and small businesses around the world are joining forces to raise money on GivingTuesday.

The pandemic has affected everyone, which is why May 5th was announced as a day of global action and unity.

Nonprofits in Michiana need help now more than ever.

Just one of many in need is La Casa de Amistad in South Bend.

The community center has been around for nearly 47 years, and it provides educational, advocacy and cultural services, including a food pantry.

On GivingTuesday, La Casa de Amistad is asking for help in reaching a much needed $10,000 goal in order to continue serving the community.

"[It] makes an extreme difference and allows us to continue to do the things that we need to do without putting a big financial burden on the organization," said Juan Constantino, development coordinator.

To donate to La Casa de Amistad on GivingTuesday, click here .

To learn more about GivingTuesday, click here .

