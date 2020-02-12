Local nonprofit creates mats out of recycled plastic bags for the homeless

Plastic bags not only harm our environment but can be an annoyance around the house.

But now, Michiana Five for the Homeless is using them to help the homeless in our community.

They need the community's help. The nonprofit is searching for people with a basic understanding of crocheting in order to create the mats.

They're hosting a how-to session on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Tutt Library, a branch of the Saint Joseph County Library. You do not need to register ahead of time, and it is completely free.

