Michiana musicians create 'A Call for Social Solidarity' video to promote unity

These times are tough for many people here in Michiana and around the country, and when times get tough we all need a little help and support.

Someone to lean on, that's the theme of a video making it's rounds online that was made in South Bend. Its about bringing people together during a time when we have to be separated.

"You know we've been trying to come up with creative ways to build community during this period of separation, "Aaron Perri says. He's the Director of South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts. "We wanted to make sure that, that phrase social distancing didn't mean we can't be social. It doesn't mean we cant be connected to one another."

So South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts decided to start a creative project; something positive during this pandemic.

The resulting video is the work of local producer Chuck Fry and 14 Michiana musicians from three different counties; St. Joseph, Elkhart and Marshall. All the parts recorded separately and pieced together in 40 hours of editing.

Why the song "Lean on Me" by legendary songwriter Bill Withers.

"Lean on me is good for the times because I think all of us are having to do that in one way or another," Producer Chuck Fry says.

A Quarantine Anthem for the South Bend Region.

"As we sort of start to reenter life and come back out into public spaces we're going to have to kind of respect one another for additional support and effort," Perri says.

The pandemic has the country divided on when and how to reopen, and how to navigate these strange times. The song and video is about solidarity.

"There's going to be much debate as to what's too little, what's too much, as we reopen. The fact is, we can all come together and create something special. We have to respect each other, give each other a little extra space, and again, lean on each other for support during this difficult time," Perri says.

Support and care for one another. Hope for the future of Michiana and the country. The musicians and producers of this video hope the song strikes a chord with you, like it did them.

"I cried, I cried like a baby," Fry says. "My heart, like something just happens. Yeah, I love it. I get emotional every time I watch it, you know what I mean?"

You can find the video at this link here

For updates on South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts during the pandemic visit here

To learn more about producer Chuck Fry's work visit here

