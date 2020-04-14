Local motel will serve as a coronavirus isolation center

There are mixed feelings after the City of South Bend announced it will be leasing Motel 6 on 9-33 as a coronavirus isolation center.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller said it could be up and running by Thursday.

The city, along with the county health department, looked at a number of sites and the owner of Motel 6, in Roseland, was willing to help.

The isolation center will house the homeless population and those who have no other place to go if they need to be quarantine.

"So being able to separate those who are sick from those who are not, will protect individuals at shelters, but also help our healthcare facilities not be overwhelmed with the number of cases from the shelters," said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

Individuals who are showing COVID-19 symptoms; waiting for test results; or who have tested positive for the virus, will work with health officials for placement.

"We cannot take on your homeless. We're very small... For you to implement this on an incorporated town, which you do not rule over...There are going to be concessions," said Roseland Town Council President Elizabeth McCombs.

McCombs said she was never notified.

"All that I am asking is that the City of South Bend and Jeff Rhea have some communication with the town of Roseland," McCombs said.

"In the time-sensitive nature of this project, I believe there was not communication from the team members to the Roseland elected officials," said Mueller.

Mueller said the city plans to rent the space for 60 days, with an option to extend for another 30 days if needed.

Rent will cost up to $270,000, but there will be other expenses, like food and security.

"You will provide extra, personal protection, equipment. You will, shall and must provide extra police, fire and ambulance to the town of Roseland," McCombs said.

Individuals will be able to receive medical care at the isolation center.