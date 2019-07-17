Local middle school robotics team making run in national competition

A middle school robotics team is using Sriracha sauce, of all things, to make a run at a national title.

The John Young Middle School robotics team incorporated the condiment into their project for a national competition happening this week in Arizona.

The theme is "into orbit," obviously coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

In addition to building a robot, the students turned the sauce into a Sriracha roll-up, one that astronauts could use to clear their sinuses. And it's all been a great learning experience for the teens.

"Teamwork makes the dream work, really," team member Lauren Walker said. "If you don't have good communication with your team, your judging scores will be poor, and with poor judging scores, you're not going to advance as far."

"Anytime we get these kids thinking and imagining and going places like this is just reaching for stars for them. Who knows how it'll impact them?" coach Tammy Burns said.

The John Young students are busy packing because they're flying out Thursday for the national competition in Flagstaff, Arizona.

