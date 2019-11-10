Local man finds KKK recruiting package in his yard

A local man, Rey Barrato, said he found a Klu Klux Klan (KKK) recruiting package outside his driveway near New Carlisle on Sunday.

Barrato's wife said she first noticed a Ziploc bag on the way to breakfast.

"My wife saw it there; I didn't. I couldn't see it from where I was. We came back, and as we came back, I saw it and parked the car. [I] came over here and I saw it, and showed it to my wife," Barrato said.

Barrato said finding it on his lawn "blew my mind."

Inside the bag was a membership application to the KKK, a keynote recruiting message, flyers and a bag of skittles.

"This is just so disgusting. The fact that these people consider this appropriate...I'm very much offended by anything the Klan stands for, and I think they are nothing more than terrorists, and the fact that they are in this area is disturbing," Barrato said.

Barrato said he has lived at his current address for over 25 years and has not seen anything like it.

"I mean utter disgust," he added.

Some nearby neighbors received the recruiting package too.

Though angry about it, Barrato said he acknowledges this is freedom of speech.

"The ability to give out your opinions is what this country is based on. I do not deny them their right to do this, but I don't have to like it," Barrato said.

Indiana State Police said they cannot do anything about this since it is freedom of speech.

Earlier this year, 16 News Now reported on a similar story.

