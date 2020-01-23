Local man carving his way around town

16 News Now hearing from an icon in the Michiana arts community

Danny Bloss has been carving ice for 16 years. He's taken his talents to many festivals around the area.

In fact, he was named national pro division champion by the National Ice Carving Association in 2017.

"It's still difficult to this day, to be honest," Bloss said. "I learn every time I touch a block a of ice. What I could have done, what I shouldn't have done. After all these years, you still learn how to do it."

