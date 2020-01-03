Local leaders weigh in on airstrike that killed Iranian general

President Donald Trump is declaring that a “reign of terror is over" as he marks the death of an Iranian general killed in a U.S. airstrike.

Trump said from Florida that Gen. Qassem Soleimani "made the death of innocent people his sick passion,” and should have been hunted down years ago.

Former Vice President Joe Biden charged that Trump had “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox" in the Middle East.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the move "'increased the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict."

Here's what some of our local leaders had to say.





U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.):



“Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist mastermind who was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans. Under his command, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps brought death and destruction across the Middle East — and beyond. Last night, justice was delivered.

"The President’s maximum pressure campaign against Iran has always been about pushing Iran’s leaders, primarily through economic means, to change their behavior and stop exporting terror around the globe. Iran failed to change, and mass murderer Soleimani met his fate. I hope this strike will finally wake up the Ayatollah and the outlaw regime in Tehran. End the terror and focus on improving the lives of the Iranian people by embracing peace.

"As the Administration considers next steps from here, Congress must be involved in that debate.”







U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.):



“President Trump made the courageous decision to kill Qassim Suleimani, who was the leader of Iran’s violence against the United States that was directly responsible for killing American soldiers through IEDs for over a decade and was planning future attacks against American citizens throughout the Middle East. Iran has been one of America’s greatest enemies and I’m proud that President Trump is protecting our country and our allies.”







U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.):



“Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. servicemembers and countless innocent civilians throughout the Middle East. Under his command, Iran-backed terrorists and militias recently escalated their attacks on Americans in Iraq, including targeting our military bases and our embassy in Baghdad, and he was actively plotting further attacks at the time of his death.

“A ruthless terrorist has been brought to justice, and there should be no doubt about our nation’s resolve: we will not tolerate attacks on Americans and our allies.”







U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.):



"For some time now, Iran has been poking the bear and had to expect that there would be a consequence.

"Qassem Soleimani was the ring leader responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. military officials and was likely planning more. I look forward to learning more in briefings when I return to Washington from Michigan next week, but I support the President’s reaction thus far in taking Soleimani out. When Teddy Roosevelt was President, he worked to establish respect for the United States and our strength around the world. The world once again witnessed that strength in taking out an evil man. When our people and our interests are attacked, the United States should swat back."







Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg:



“The top priority of a Commander-in-Chief must be to protect Americans and our national security interests. There is no question that Qassim Suleimani was a threat to that safety and security, and that he masterminded threats and attacks on Americans and our allies, leading to hundreds of deaths. But there are serious questions about how this decision was made and whether we are prepared for the consequences.

“As a former military intelligence officer on the ground in Afghanistan, I was trained to ask the hard questions before acting. A Commander-in-Chief must do the same.

“Before engaging in military action that could destabilize an entire region, we must take a strategic, deliberate approach that includes consultation with Congress, our allies, and stakeholders in the Middle East. The lawful, constitutional role of Congress in matters of war and peace must be respected. And the American people deserve answers on how we arrived at this point, the national security infrastructure we have in place, and the basis for this decision.

“Now we must deal with the consequences of this action, beginning with the immediate and very real dangers to American citizens in and out of uniform in the Middle East. We must prepare for the impact on regional stability, complex forms of retaliation, and the potential for escalation into war.

“As we learn more in the coming days and weeks, one thing is clear: this must not be the start of another endless war. We must act wisely and deliberately, not capriciously or through Twitter. The consequences are grave, as anyone who has served in uniform understands all too well.”



