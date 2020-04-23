Berrien Co. officials requests Gov. Whitmer to loosen stay-at-home restrictions

Governor Gretchen Whitmer received a letter by the Berrien County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, requesting her to loosen some stay-at-home restrictions in certain areas of the state.

It asks the governor to move forward with an objective plan for reopening the economy in Berrien County, in coordination with input from local governments.

The commissioners say the coronavirus outbreak has had a different impact on Southwest Michigan than Southeast Michigan, which has more densely populated areas, such as Detroit, and where the majority of COVID-19 cases are concentrated.

They argue the one size fits all restrictions don't necessarily apply statewide.

The commissioners support allowing certain occupations to return to work, and the sale of items such as house paint, grass seed, and gardening supplies.

They argue the economic fallout includes residents buying groceries, gas, and garden supplies from places like South Bend and Elkhart, rather than from businesses on the Michigan side of the border.