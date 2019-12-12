Local law enforcement gives kids unforgettable Christmas

Christmas came early for some kids in Michiana Thursday.

The St. Joseph County Police Department and others took more than 30 kids from the YWCA to dinner and out shopping for the ninth annual Christmas with Cops event.

“With their situation, they need an extra pick-me-up, so I’m glad we can help give that to them,” said Coty Hoffman with the department.

“It makes me feel exciting,” 6-year-old Jamariah Curtis said.

Kids were picked up in officers’ cars, went to Burger King for dinner and headed to Meijer on Portage Avenue for a shopping spree.

Jamariah had all necessities on her Christmas list this year.

“I have school supplies, a book bag, gloves and shoes for my mommy, hats and gloves,” Jamariah said.

Christmas with Cops is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police and other organizations.

The event also helps build relationships.

“Show these kids some positive influence with the police, instead of all the negative stuff they see on TV. It’s really beneficial for them,” Hoffman said.

Each child had $200 to spend.

St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman said this is one of his favorite events of the year.

