Some local ice cream shops have been recognized on a list of best in the state.

Four Michiana ice cream shops were included on "The 20 in 20" list.

Sallies by the Shore in Rochester, The Chief in Goshen, The Rocket Science Ice Cream in Nappanee, and The Igloo in Silver Lake were all included on the list.

To view the full list you can go to visitindiana.com.