Local hotel offers free rooms to medical personnel and first responders

Varsity Clubs of America, South Bend, located just behind me, is saying thank you to local first-responders and providing them with a home away from home.

The Mishawaka hotel is offering free rooms to medical personnel and first responders working hard to keep us safe during this time.

These rooms are particularly well-suited for social distancing and include in-suite kitchens and laundry facilities.

Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey said "At Diamond Resorts the first thing we say to our members, owners and guests arriving at our properties is 'welcome home.'"

"Our courageous medical personnel and first responders are working tirelessly on the front lines of this crisis," Flakey said. "We are proud to support them the best way we know how – by saying thank you and providing them with a home away from home."

Medical personnel and first responders will have access to free suites at all open Diamond Resorts properties nationwide and around the world.