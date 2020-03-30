Local hospitals welcome donations during coronavirus pandemic

As the nation sees an increase in coronavirus cases, medical supplies are starting to dwindle. While Michiana hospitals report they are not struggling to maintain supplies, they are welcoming donations in the event they see a surge in Covid-19 patients.

Hospitals in the area have announced tighter restrictions on visitors following the latest with the influenza and COVID-19. (MGN)

"While we continue to maintain a supply at this time, we are working to stretch that supply because we anticipate the need will continue to grow," explained Brandi Smith, vice president of philanthropy at Spectrum Health Lakeland.

Last week, the Berrien County health system reported receiving supplies the same day they issued a 'wish list' of prepackaged protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies. Already, people have donated gloves along with N95 and isolation masks.

At this time, homemade masks cannot be donated to Spectrum Health Lakeland.

Click here to learn more about donating to Spectrum Health Lakeland.

Click here to learn more about donating to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.

To inquire about donations for Goshen Health, please e-mail VolunteerMe@GoshenHealth.com. So far, the hospital says it has received procedure masks, N95 and KN95 masks, surgical gowns, and disinfectant wipes.

