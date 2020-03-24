Michiana hospitals in need of protective gear

Local hospitals are in need of donations. Beacon Health Systems say they are in critical need of protective gear.

This gear includes gloves, face shields and masks. They are accepting home-made masks.

In fact---if you want to help and know how to sew, this is perfect for you.

And if you want to learn----Bacon Health shared a how-to video on their Facebook page.

.

This is something we will continue to follow up on with all of our major hospitals because as a community, we will get through this time together.