Local high schools compete in Michigan Competing Band Association State Championships

This past weekend, some local Michigan high school marching bands participated in the Michigan Competing Band Association's State Championships.

The finals took place this past Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Lakeshore (Stevensville) finished in 1st in Flight IV with a score of 91.300.

Edwardsburg finished in 7th in Flight IV with a score 84.575.

Watervliet finished in 3rd in Flight V with a score 87.250.

Buchanan finished in 10th in Flight V with a score 81.850.

To look at the full list of results, click here.