Local health dept. finds evidence of community transmission of coronavirus

The St. Joseph County Department of Health says there is evidence of community transmission of the coronavirus.

This means there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have no source of infection identified.

Officials say this new information shows how important it is to practice extreme social distancing and to stay home if you feel sick.

From the St. Joseph County Department of Health:

St. Joseph County Department of Health has determined that there is evidence of community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Community transmission means that there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 for which no epidemiologic risk of exposure or source of infection has been identified.

“This recognition of community transmission underscores the importance of pursuing extreme social distancing and avoiding congregating as groups in an effort to decrease the likelihood of transmission of SARS-CoV-2,” said Dr. Mark Fox, Deputy Health Officer. As indicated in the Disaster Declaration Travel Advisory, non-essential travel should be avoided.

The St. Joseph County Unified Command continues to urge individuals who do not feel well to stay home and to contact their primary care provider. For those who do not have a regular source of care, call 2-1-1.

The St. Joseph County Department of Health reiterates the expectation that any individual who has been tested for SARS-CoV-2 is to remain in self-isolation until test results are available AND they are no longer experiencing any symptoms.

The St. Joseph County Unified Command is discouraging routine healthcare visits for well adult (e.g. routine screenings, physicals, and/or routine follow up appointments) in an effort to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2. We still encourage prenatal and postnatal visits for women and immunization visits for children. If you have concerns about any currently scheduled appointments, please consult your health care provider.

As we prepare for the impact of COVID-19 infection in our community, we are asking all citizens and organizations in our community that might have extra N95 masks or their equivalent, face shields, goggles, medical gloves, and/or disposable gowns to consider donating these items. We are anticipating a sharp increase in the need for such personal protective equipment for health care providers, and we have reason to believe the current commercial suppliers might not be able to keep up with the demand. If you are interested in donating those items, please call (574) 245-6743.

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov and for general questions as it relates to COVID-19 infection, please call 2-1-1.

